Riddle Says Randy Orton Was Upset He Didn’t Get To Ride A Camel At Crown Jewel

As RK-Bro made their ring entrance at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Riddle rode atop a camel. Orton just walked to the ring as per usual, however. According to comments that Riddle would make recently to Metro UK, his tag-team partner was upset that he didn’t get to ride a camel as well.

“The camel was a good time! I highly recommend, if you haven’t ridden a camel, get yourself a camel, get yourself the opportunity to ride one,” Riddle said.

“You know who wasn’t happy about it though, because they didn’t get to ride a camel either? Randy. Randy wanted to ride a camel and Vince wouldn’t let him,” Riddle continued. “He goes, ‘Randy, that’s not your character, riding a camel.’ He’s like, ‘What does that mean, man?! My character doesn’t ride a camel?!’”

Riddle then says he tried to make his partner feel better about the situation.

“I’m like, ‘Randy, I’m sorry bro, sometimes you’re just not the dude that rides camels.’”

RK-Bro RAW Tag Team Championship Reign

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle won the RAW tag team championships at SummerSlam from AJ Styles and Omos. They then successfully defended the titles against Bobby Lashley and MVP on an episode of WWE RAW. Their second title defense was against the former champions, Styles and Omos, at Crown Jewel when the above mentioned camel riding took place. They’ve since defended the titles a 3rd time on RAW against the Dirty Dawgs team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

They are the 66th team to win the titles since their inception in 2002. Their victory to win the titles at SummerSlam was the 85th title change in the championships lineage.