Image credit: WWE
John Cena Defeats Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, Demands Competition

WWE Backlash 2025

John Cena’s dream to ruin wrestling and leave WWE as champion is alive and well after retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash. In the show’s main event, Cena retained against Randy Orton, renewing one of WWE’s biggest rivalries.

Neither man held back in Orton’s hometown of St. Louis and multiple referees were taken out of action along the way. The finish saw R-Truth get involved and prevent Orton from punting Cena. The 17-time WWE World Champion capitalized by hitting Orton with a low blow before getting the victory.

Cena won the match but he wasn’t finished yet. Grabbing the microphone after the match, Cena declared that he doesn’t need the fans but he needs competition. Cena ended the show by once again declaring that he is the last real champion WWE will ever see.

While WWE had promoted the match as “one last time,” Michael Cole claimed during the event that the match “could be the final time these guys ever go one-on-one.” It remains to be seen if Orton will get another shot at Cena who remains hungry for competition.

