Roman Reigns Wants To Do More Movies

Roman Reigns is looking to follow in The Rock‘s footsteps and crossover from pro wrestling to the silver screen.

Reigns appeared on the Michael Kay Show this week to promote WWE Survivor Series. When asked about the possibility of an acting career, the Tribal Chief sounds all about it.

“We’ll have to see,” Reigns began. “I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always these speculations, these contract talks. All that pushing, that’s my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can uncover enough stones to figure out the timeframe, but that’s something I definitely want to dabble in, I want to gain more experience, and I want to use these tools that I’ve learned.”

Reigns says WWE has done right by him, and he appreciates that. He feels the company has given him so many blessings and opportunities over the years.

Roman Reigns has an eye on Hollywood

The 36-year-old Universal Champion knows he can’t wrestle forever. He’s picked up a lot of skills in WWE that he knows will help him in other areas when he decides it’s time to hang up his boots.

Luckily, there’s already a blueprint that awaits him, thanks to people like The Rock and John Cena.

“This is a young man’s game, Reigns continued. “You can’t fall down your whole life. You have to get to a point where you can transition, where you can connect and create new, fresh, evolved content for your fan base and your supporters. I think I have the ability to do that.”

“At the end of the day, it’s about getting into that game, being thrown into that fire and seeing how you do. I have a pretty good track record with being thrown in the deep end, and if that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim.”

Reigns has already dabbled in acting. He appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) and The Wrong Missy (2020).

You can listen to Roman Reigns’ appearance on the Michael Kay Show podcast in the player embedded below: