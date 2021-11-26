Shayna Baszler Wants To Reboot & Solidify Legacy on SmackDown

Shayna Baszler is looking to reboot her WWE career.

Baszler had a very successful run in NXT, including two reigns as NXT Women’s Champion. She joined the main roster in February 2020. She spent the next year and a half teaming with Nia Jax on the Raw brand. They won the Women’s Tag titles twice.

A lot has changed over the past couple months. Baszler and Jax broke up. Baszler was drafted to the SmackDown brand and Jax was released by WWE.

The 41-year-old former UFC fighter awaits a new chapter ahead. She’s ready for a restart and discussed what she has left to accomplish in WWE.

“I mean, I’ve been on Raw the whole time I’ve been here,” she tells Sportskeeda. “So, going over to SmackDown, there’s a new locker room and there’s a whole crop of new talent, and on top of like things personally in my career. I’m not in a tag team now. I’ve been in a tag team for a while, so it’s a good way to look at it is that it’s a restart.”

Shayna Baszler’s Goals in WWE

The former Horsewoman admits that she naturally has sights on the SmackDown women’s championship. Aside from that, she’s really looking to re-establish how dangerous she can be for any opponent on the blue brand.

“Obviously, the title is always a goal for anyone that is in this business. But I really just want to, like we talked about, it’s a restart,” said Baszler. “So I just want to reestablish the fact that it’s a dangerous time to be in the ring with me.”

“I hadn’t been on a tag team really before. Now that I’m stepping away from that, so to speak, it’s a good time to remind people what I’m about. And maybe even some people that didn’t see my NXT run to just even introduce them to what I’ve been about.”

She once again mentioned wanting to win the SmackDown women’s title, but that’s not her top priority. More than anything, she’s looking to cement her legacy

“Obviously, the title is at the top of the picture. But really it’s about stamping my mark and letting people know what I’m about.”