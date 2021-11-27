Silas Young Talks CM Punk’s Masked Appearance On His Indy Show In 2019

In 2019, ROH‘s Silas Young booked an indy event at the Knights Of Columbus Hall in West Allis, Wisconsin. It is widely believed that a masked CM Punk did a run-in on the show.

It was the last event held in the venue as it was later torn down. Young reached out to several wrestlers who had history in the building about coming in for the last ever show there. Young recently spoke to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful about the event and the wrestler who performed a run-in under a mask that night.

“I started reaching out to guys that had wrestled there over the years and wanted to bring back guys from years past,” Young said.

“I reached out to Ace Steel because he’s an amazing wrestler, good dude, and it all snowballed together with Ace and Dave Prazak being on the show and I think Punk might have done a jiu-jitsu tournament in West Dallas, which is where that show was being run earlier in the day.”

“Someone came up to me in the locker room and was like, ‘Hey, they want to do something in the match and Punk is going to do a run-in in a mask or something.’ I said, ‘Yeah, whatever they want to do, do it.’ What am I going to say, ‘No, Punk can’t get on the show?”

Numerous people associated with the show and fans in attendance that night posted to social media. Many seemed to believe it was CM Punk under a mask who had made a run-in. Footage of the run-in are available in the social media posts below:

Here is some PUNK running in a match last night @MKE_Wrestling you never know who’s in gonna show up at our shows. Former world champions have been stopping in at the last couple shows!!! Don’t miss out on May 17 at our new home Buenavista Banquets 76&oklahoma next to AMF lanes https://t.co/rr8xVH8UJ0 — silas young (@lastrealmanROH) April 20, 2019