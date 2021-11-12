The IInspiration Say Impact Wrestling Feels Like Home

The IInspiration made their debut for Impact Wrestling at the Bound for Glory event and picked up a big win by winning the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship. The duo feel at home working with Impact Wrestling, with Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay both talking about signing with the company and how Impact turned out to be a perfect fit for them.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy on the Wrestling Daily podcast, Lee said that they had many options to choose from but in the end they decided to go with Impact and it was a perfect fit for them.

“I feel like it was a perfect fit for us or not to toot our own horn but we’ve had many options and what it came down to Jess and I just felt like we just fit perfectly with IMPACT in the knockouts division they just use their talents so incredibly well and the women are just you know put on a pedestal which they should be they’re so good and I just feel like we slipped right on in you know became not hesitating champs did the damn thing and you know, [we fit in IMPACT] like a missing puzzle piece,” Lee stated.

“We found a home because that’s how it really felt. We wanted it to feel like the best decision and it really did, it fits so well. We were so happy,” McKay added. “We’re just incredibly grateful to be part of IMPACT and The Knockouts Division I’m super stoked. That’s all I have to say.”

According to McKay, one of the biggest plus points of working with Impact is the open communication the company maintains with its talents. The company provided them with all the information they needed and kept in touch with them frequently. They also spoke about the freedom Impact gave them regarding their characters.

“The freedom that we’ve had is, I mean, it just makes me so freakin’ happy. Because we know The IInspiration better than anyone we have built this from the ground up is a 17-year-old friendship, you cannot force anything on that and they respect that and they respect us as performance. It’s just beautiful and that was a big decision in us joining IMPACT,” McKay said. “We felt that respect and we felt wanted, to be honest, and that’s it. That’s an awesome feeling to have.”

