The Rock Touts Record-Breaking Success Of Red Notice

The Rock continues to have immense success in the world of Hollywood.

“The People’s Champion” stars in a new film called, Red Notice. He is joined by Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The movie hasn’t even been out a full month and has already broken a record.

The Rock Helps Red Notice Top Netflix Record

Netflix has announced that Red Notice is the most-watched film in the platform’s history. The Rock took to his Twitter account to express his gratitude.

I also received confirmation (these metrics take time to be verified from the Wall Street folks) that well over 50% (closer to 60%) of all @netflix accounts have viewed RED NOTICE with an INCREDIBLE 92% AUDIENCE SCORE ??? THANK U GUYS!! @Chloe_Melas ?? https://t.co/QQ3ygdVbUt — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 1, 2021

“I also received confirmation (these metrics take time to be verified from the Wall Street folks) that well over 50% (closer to 60%) of all Netflix accounts have viewed RED NOTICE with an INCREDIBLE 92% AUDIENCE SCORE. THANK U GUYS!!”

Cleopatra’s Egg Used On WWE TV

Photo: WWE.com

WWE reportedly made an “insane” amount of money for using “Cleopatra’s Egg” at Survivor Series, which was a Red Notice tie-in. Fightful Select reported that WWE could be receiving seven figures for the deal.

At the Survivor Series PPV, the egg went missing. As it turns out, it was Austin Theory who took the prized possession simply because he wanted to take a selfie with it.

Vince McMahon ended up awarding Austin a title opportunity against WWE Champion Big E at a future date. He also ended up slapping Theory on the Nov. 29 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Fightful Select reported that the initial pitch for the movie tie-in was “much worse” and would’ve involved the WWE 24/7 Championship.