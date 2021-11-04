The Rock Vows To Never Use Real Guns On Set After “Rust” Tragedy

Following a tragic incident that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson has pledged to never use real guns in any of his movies. On October 21st, Hutchins was fatally wounded on the set of the film “Rust” following the discharge of a gun by actor Alec Baldwin.

The Rock recently spoke to Variety at the premiere of his new film, “Red Notice.”

“First of all, I was heartbroken,” Rock said. “We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time.”

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all,” Johnson continued.

“We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post,” he said. “We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs.”

“Any movie we do that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we’re not going to use real guns. That’s it,” he continued.

In addition to the Rock’s vows, 200 cinematographers have also pledged to never use real guns on set again.

Red Notice will be released on Netflix on November 12th.

Young Rock Christmas Special To Air Next Month

Rock’s NBC series “Young Rock” will have a Christmas special next month. The special is scheduled to air on December 15th. The series follows the Rock during various stages of his life, from adolescence to college. The plot of the show is that the Rock is preparing for a Presidential run in the year 2032 and is telling his life stories to a journalist.

NBC announced news of the special recently.