The Undertaker Admits He Can’t Meet Expectations In The Ring Anymore

The Undertaker realizes that he can no longer provide classic traditional matches.

“The Deadman” has provided many memorable moments. He’s had classic matches against the likes of Shawn Michaels, HHH, Brock Lesnar, and Kurt Angle to name a few. Father time waits for no one, however, and The Undertaker has figured that out at the age of 56.

The Undertaker Talks Expectations

During an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Undertaker said he simply can’t meet the standards of a traditional wrestling match these days due to his age and the wear and tear on his body.

“I think it’s always in my head and in my heart, especially getting ready for WrestleMania here at AT&T Stadium it’s just like … man. But it’s just at a point where physically, I can’t perform at a level. I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can’t give people what they expect at this point. When you see Undertaker, you pay money to see that guy wrestle. I can’t deliver physically on what people’s expectations are…”

Is The Undertaker Retired?

“My time has come, my time has gone.”

He continued, “The passion is obviously still there. I think that will always be there. It’s just the physical side of it. … My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it’s time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we’re going.”

Taker may not be able to have another classic traditional wrestling match, but that didn’t stop him from stealing the show at WrestleMania 36. He had a heavily praised cinematic match with AJ Styles.

The Undertaker had his “Final Farewell” at Survivor Series back in Nov. 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans couldn’t be in attendance to witness the sendoff. Many have wondered if WWE will ultimately honor The Undertaker in front of a capacity crowd.