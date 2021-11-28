The Undertaker Was ‘Livid’ With One WWE Angle

The Undertaker was none too pleased with one angle that he was a part of.

Loyalty runs deep with The Undertaker. The future Hall of Famer worked for WWE for three decades. With that said, not even Undertaker is immune from partaking in some less than stellar angles.

In the 1993 Survivor Series, The Undertaker was on was The All-Americans team to take on The Foreign Fanatics.

On an episode of Raw ahead of the PPV, The Undertaker announced he would be part of team All-Americans by revealing the 13-colony flag inside his jacket.

A Patriotic Undertaker

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Undertaker admitted that he thought the reveal was terrible.

“If it had been up to me, you wouldn’t have seen it on this night either. Believe me, I’m as big a patriot as will come down the road.

“I do a lot of work with our veterans and our first responders but when Vince presented that to me I was like, ‘There is no way in heck I am gonna walk out there and open my coat with that flag.’

“He thought it was so cool because it was like the Betsy Ross 13-colony flag and that was what was gonna make it cool. I was livid.

“I was like, ‘This is not what Undertaker does.’ His out to that was because it was the colonial, you know, the 13 stars and that’s what The Undertaker would wear.”

When asked if the jacket still exists, The Undertaker had the following response.

“I don’t know. I never put it back on but the jacket may exist but that flag’s gone.”

WWE held its “Final Farewell” for The Undertaker back at the 2020 Survivor Series. There were no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch: Bruce Prichard recalls The Undertaker’s patriotic jacket:

