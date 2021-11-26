Thunder Rosa Praises Recent AEW Women’s Match

Thunder Rosa has heaped praise on a TBS Title Tournament match.

Rosa has advanced to the semifinals of the tourney. She did so by defeating Jamie Hayter on the Nov. 24 episode of AEW Dynamite. Rosa is now due to meet Jade Cargill.

Thunder Rosa Impressed By This Match

A quarterfinal match between Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida aired live on Nov. 17. Nyla picked up the win with assists from her manager Vickie Guerrero and Serena Deeb.

Speaking to Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa said she was highly invested in Nyla vs. Shida throughout.

“One of the matches that I saw recently was Shida and Nyla. I know they’ve wrestled so many times but when it was over I was like, ‘This is exactly what I wanna watch on TV all the time.’

“The level of intensity, the storytelling, like all that kind of stuff to me was really really good.”

On the Full Gear Buy-In show, Rosa teamed with Shida to take on Nyla and Hayter. Thunder said she knew the match delivered while she was performing.

“And then when we get the Buy-In, I was extremely nervous cause opening matches are so important cause that sets the tone for the whole entire show.

“When I was there and we were all going at it I was like, ‘Holy crap this is good. This is a good feeling. We got the people and this is it. We are engaging our fans and they’re believing in what we’re doing in the women’s division.'”

Thunder Rosa is in an interesting spot. While she’d probably be considered the favorite to win the TBS Title in most cases, many believe she’s primed to eventually take the AEW Women’s Championship from Britt Baker.

