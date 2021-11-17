Tommaso Ciampa Discusses Not Fitting WWE’s Vision For NXT 2.0

WWE President Tony Khan previously confirmed before the relaunch of NXT that the brand would be focusing on younger and larger athletes. Tommaso Ciampa wouldn’t fall under these categories as he’s a smaller and older wrestler.

Despite that, he won the vacant NXT Championship on the first show of the revamp. While speaking with RN Pro Wrestling, Ciampa made it known that he is fully aware of what WWE is looking for with the brand.

“Everybody had a vision of what this 2.0 was and I don’t think I fit that vision. I did not fit that mold. I’m a little older, I look the way I look, whatever you want to say and to be able to go out there on night one and win the NXT title and have my redemption story. And then to continue on with it, of course we’re humans, we read stuff, we see stuff, transitional champion and all that crap.”

Ciampa continued by stating that he’s the best thing that the brand has to offer right now. He said he’s aware of what this title represents and what his responsibility is.

He thinks it’s cool to be in this spot and be able to prove the doubters wrong and prove the people who support him right.