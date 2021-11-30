Tony Khan Defends Adam Cole: “He’s Over AF” – Cole Replies

Tony Khan has responded to social media hot takes criticizing Adam Cole‘s booking in AEW.

Adam Cole made his AEW debut at the end of the All Out PPV back in September. Since that time, he has realigned with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of The Elite.

While Cole has been getting fantastic crowd reactions, some believe he isn’t being presented as a headliner.

Over AF

Tony Khan responded to someone on Twitter who expressed his belief that Cole isn’t being utilized to his fullest potential.

“It’s false equivalence, Will. They try to move the line with ridiculous points aiming to dispute the credibility of something credible. Adam Cole is over af, he’s pushed & has many more young fans watching him than he did on Tuesdays. Would we argue if they said water wasn’t wet?”

It’s false equivalence, Will. They try to move the line with ridiculous points aiming to dispute the credibility of something credible. Adam Cole is over af, he’s pushed & has many more young fans watching him than he did on Tuesdays. Would we argue if they said water wasn’t wet? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 29, 2021

Adam Cole’s take

Adam Cole addressed the banter about him. He wrote on Twitter, “No matter where I’ve gone…no matter how long it takes… I’ve always become “the guy.” Always.

Adam Cole was seen in action at the Full Gear PPV. He teamed with The Young Bucks to take on Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. The Superkliq ended up losing the match.

AEW was able to scoop Cole up once his WWE contract ended. Cole had competed on the NXT brand where he was the promotion’s main champion over a year.

As of late, Cole has once again joined forces with Bobby Fish. Fans, however, have taken notice of Cole seemingly leaving Fish high and dry when things don’t go their way.

Do you think Adam Cole is being underutilized by AEW?