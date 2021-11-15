Tony Khan Compares CM Punk Getting Booed To Rock vs Hogan At WM18

CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night. While there were many in the crowd chanting for CM Punk, there were arguably more of them cheering for Eddie Kingston. There were noticeable boos in the arena at times that Punk would be on offense.

During the post-event media scrum from Full Gear, Khan compared CM Punk getting booed at Full Gear to the Rock getting booed at WrestleMania 18 in Toronto. Khan attended WM18 live and noted that he was one of the only people in the crowd that night cheering for the Rock.

“I remember being the only person out of 70,000 cheering for The Rock in Toronto,” Khan said. “My friend looked over me like, ‘what are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘somebody has to.’ And that’s how I felt about Punk getting booed tonight (vs. Kingston). There were way, way, way more Punk people tonight than there were Rock people in Toronto, though. I can attest as I was there for both shows.”

Is AEW Planning Shows in Canada?

Khan also noted during the scrum that he is hoping to run AEW shows in Canada. He noted that he is biased towards Toronto, however, as his father owns a hotel there.

“I would love to come to Canada,” Khan responded. “There are a number of great wrestling cities all across Canada. It’s a great country for wrestling. I have so much respect for so many Canadian wrestlers from different cities. I’m very biased towards Toronto because my father owns a Four Seasons Hotel there.”

2 out of the 4 AEW World Champions have been Canadian. AEW is also planning to honor legendary Canadian wrestler, Owen Hart, with the Owen Hart Cup. Details as to the format of the tournament and where the finals might be held have not been announced yet, however.

