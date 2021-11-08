Tony Khan Comments On The Vaccination Status of the AEW Roster

During a recent interview with Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch, AEW President Tony Khan noted that most of his company’s roster is vaccinated. He also mentioned that the company is hoping to travel Canada or Europe in the future and talent who aren’t vaccinated may have trouble getting across the border.

“I have got, most of the roster in AEW is vaccinated,” Khan said.

“There have been some places we went where everybody had to be vaccinated. I think when the company starts doing international travel, we’ll see that for say, Canada, for England, places like that, it’ll be very difficult for wrestlers to travel without it,” he continued.

AEW has not mandated that talent be vaccinated, however. He noted that their situation is similar to the NFL’s.

“I’ve not required it, same with the NFL, same with other wrestling leagues, but it will be a big challenge if you’re not for a lot of circumstances,” he said. “A great example was the Jericho cruise where all the wrestlers on the Jericho cruise had to be vaccinated.”

According to various reports, vaccination status may have played a role in WWE‘s most recent string of roster cuts.

“It was probably a half-dozen or more that did not get vaxxed that were cut,” Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. “And it was very much part of the reason.”