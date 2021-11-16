Tony Khan Comments On TNT’s Reaction To Rampage’s Ratings

Tony Khan addressed TNT’s reaction to AEW Rampage’s ratings during the post-event media scrum from Full Gear. The AEW President noted that the network is happy with the numbers, even if they are lower than what Dynamite brings in.

“The numbers that we do are still one of the top shows,” Khan said regarding Rampage’s ratings. “I think sometimes people think that the number that you do for Dynamite should be the exact number you do for Rampage, but it’s really an apples to oranges comparison.”

“It’s frequently the number one show in its time slot and it’s beating everything we’ve faced head to head. Very often it’s been one of the top shows, if not the number one show a number of times even out of that time slot on all of Friday night TV.”

This Friday’s edition of Rampage brought in 515,000 viewers on TNT and a 0.20 in the 18-49 demographic. The previous week the show averaged 599,000 viewers on TNT and a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

“They’re really happy with the show,” Khan continued to say of TNT’s reaction to Rampage’s ratings.

“The fact is for the time slot it’s in, it’s performed really well and they’re really happy with it so I’m thrilled with it because it’s a great franchise for us.”

The average rating for AEW Rampage over the last 10 weeks is 601,100 viewers and a 0.24 in the key demographic, according to results tallied by the Wrestling Observer. This week’s edition of Rampage will be taped following a live episode of Dynamite on Wednesday from “Hangman” Adam Page’s home state of Virginia.

