Tony Khan explains how AEW’s creative structure has changed

Tony Khan is opening up about the creative influence of AEW‘s Executive Vice Presidents.

Khan recently spoke with Wade Keller of PWTorch earlier this week to promote next weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

During the discussion, Khan addressed the rumors that Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are less-involved than they used to be. Khan said that he has taken over much more of the writing of the shows, but that the EVPs all contribute their ideas as much as they ever did.

What has changed, however, is that they no longer book the show as a committee.

“They are still very involved in a lot of aspects of the business and a lot of those things have been enhanced,” said Khan.

He spoke about Kenny Omega leading a team to create the AEW console video game and Cody and the Young Bucks being leaders in the locker room.

“I’ve probably gotten a little bit more hands on with the stuff that I do than when we started but that makes perfect sense because I had never worked in a wrestling company,” Khan said.

Drawbacks of a booking committee

Khan continued to say that in the early days, the show was being booked with him and the EVPs all in a room together. Now, most of the show is booked by him at home.

“I was like the head of a committee and I think there are a lot of drawbacks of trying to book a wrestling show with a committee,” he continued.

“Around the start of 2020, the end of 2019, moved more to me writing the show and I think it helped and the show has been better for it.”

“They are still contributing all their ideas, that has never changed,” Khan continued to say of the EVPs.

Visit PWTorch.com to check out the full interview with Tony Khan in their paywalled VIP section.