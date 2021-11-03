Tony Khan On Jon Moxley, Changes To Dynamite, & Relationship With Impact

Tony Khan was a guest on Wrestling Observer Live this afternoon. During his appearance, he announced a few changes to tonight’s broadcast of AEW Dynamite, commented on Jon Moxley and also gave an update on AEW’s relationship with Impact Wrestling.

“There are some things that are more important than wrestling,” Khan said on the show regarding Moxley. He also noted that he’s known about the situation for a few days now.

“Jon’s at the forefront at everyone’s mind right now,” Khan would later say.

In terms of the semi-finals of tonight’s AEW World Title Eliminator tournament, Khan said Orange Cassidy will compete in the match tonight with a replacement opponent. Khan said he will not announce Orange’s opponent until tonight’s broadcast, but noted that fans will not be disappointed.

“There is a very logical way to resolve this,” Khan would later say of Moxley being out of the tournament.

The AEW President also announced that Kenny Omega will face Alan Angels from the Dark Order on the show tonight. This is a rematch from April 2020 in a match that got Angels hired to AEW.

Khan also announced that he’s found 2 luchadors to answers FTR‘s Open Challenge for the AAA titles tonight. Samuray Del Sol and Aerostar will be their opponents.

Khan also commented on the relationship between Impact Wrestling and AEW. He noted that the “Forbidden Door” between the two sides is still open, they just don’t have anything planned at the moment.

“Still open to do stuff. I like those guys a lot and we’ve done a lot of great stuff,” Khan said regarding the relationship with Impact Wrestling. “Scott [D’Amore] and I talk pretty regularly.”