Tony Khan Reacts To New Wave Of WWE Roster Cuts

Tony Khan has reacted to the latest wave of WWE roster cuts and whether or not some names stand out to him.

WWE recently had another string of roster cuts. On the same day the company announced $256 million in revenue this past quarter alone, 18 wrestlers were released. The reported reason was due to “budget cuts.” Among the names released were Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Ember Moon, and Franky Monet.

Tony Khan Discusses WWE Roster Cuts

Tony Khan, the AEW boss, spoke to Wade Keller on a new Focus on AEW episode and he talked about the impact that WWE’s latest wave of releases is having.

“Yeah, every time they cut like 20 people let’s just say, it’s terrible because every time somebody loses a job it is affecting them, it’s affecting people around them. Some of these people for all I know they might’ve wanted to leave, but in general, I think most of these people probably did not. So, it’s terrible when anybody loses their work and I feel for them. So, each and everyone counts.

“I’m gonna take a ballpark number and I’m not trying to make light of everything because everyone counts. And I know this is probably not the exact amount of people but every time they let, let’s say as a ballpark, 20 people go, I think there’s in general been one, two, three people in there or so that I am interested in and snatch up because they keep doing these mass layoffs. They let, let’s say 20 people go or more or less, and each time I find a few people and the company gets a little stronger and stronger in my opinion.”

Khan then admitted that there are some names who he’d be interested in doing business with.

“I do see a few in this wave. I don’t wanna say who or when I would be interested in them but there’s a few very interesting people they just let go.”

