Tony Khan talks in-depth about his approach to longterm booking

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke to Wade Keller of PWTorch. During the discussion, Khan spoke in-depth about his approach to long-term booking.

Keller asked Khan about if he knows who will come out of Full Gear as the AEW World Champion, and if he knows how long the next champion’s reign will be.

“Yes I do, but you never know,” said Khan. “Things have changed. A lot of the plans I had when Jon Moxley beat Chris Jericho, we did do a lot of the things I wanted to do but a lot of the things were not possible because the pandemic hit.”

“I do have plans, you never know how they are going to change. I do have a lot of plans. Kenny is on one of the great runs and I’m not so sure we’re ready to see it end but on the other hand, Hangman is ready and there are a lot of fans behind him.”

“Whatever the result it, it’s not the end for either man,” Khan continued.

The wrestling business constantly changes, sometimes for better, sadly sometimes for worse. I believe @AEW’s done much more good than bad for wrestlers + fans in our few years as a company, which was my day 1 goal. Please join us TONIGHT 10pm ET/9pm CT for #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 6, 2021

Keller then asked Khan what percentage of the time does he stick with what he has planned and how often do things stray from what he originally had in mind.

“It’s probably 2 out of 3 times,” Khan said. “1 out of 3 times something changes, it’s not what you expected, somebody gets sick, and then you put a replacement in and then that starts going well and you move in another direction. So, I would say it’s probably about 2 out of 3 times if I draw stuff up and map stuff up.”

Khan continued to talk about the supposed “leaked card” for AEW Full Gear. A picture of his notebook from the sidelines of a Jaguars game appeared to show the planned lineup for the event but Khan said those were just ideas and not his final ideas for the show.

“People thought I accidentally leaked the PPV card. They saw my doodle notebook on the sideline but that was just me playing around with different stuff, ideas, I was not even close to done with it,” Khan said.