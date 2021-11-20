Tony Khan: Anyone Signing With WWE Is Not Signing A Real Contract

WWE contracts typically allow the company to cut a talent whenever they see fit (provided there isn’t a no-cut clause in the contract). A wrestler is typically unable to quit working for WWE whenever they see fit, however.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan said that anyone signing with WWE these days are only signing a temporary arrangement, not a real contract.

“Anyone who signs a contract (with WWE) these days, is not signing a real contract. It’s a temporary arrangement. People who come wrestle with me, a lot of these people are frankly lifers and they know that,” Khan said.

The AEW President also noted that there is far more job security working as a talent for AEW than there is in WWE.

“There is a lot more security with a contract here. I can’t say I’m going to extend every contract or bring every person back, but I also haven’t been doing mass layoffs.”

Khan also noted that he can’t sign everyone who WWE lets go. He’s had to be selective of the new names he brings in.

“I’ve been very selective in the people I’ve signed and every time there has been a mass layoff on the other side it’s terrible and I can’t say I would be able to take on every one of these people,” he continued.

Thank you everyone who watched #AEWRampage tonight on TNT! Thanks to you great wrestling fans around the world + the generosity of Dr. Martha Hart, on Wednesday 12/15 Winter is Coming #AEWDynamite, we’ll have more info including schedule for the highly anticipated Owen Hart Cup! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 20, 2021

In addition to the 80 wrestlers cut from the WWE roster this year, ROH has also announced they will not be putting talent under contracts moving forward into 2022. Khan and AEW have already signed longtime ROH veteran, Jay Lethal to a deal. Lethal will not be working ROH’s final shows of the year and has signed on full time with AEW.

H/T To Fightful for the transcriptions.