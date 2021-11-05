Update On Bronson Reed Heading To Impact Wrestling

Bronson Reed was expected to debut for Impact Wrestling at Bound For Glory. He ended up not being on the show, however. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reed is expected to sign with Impact. The reason he wasn’t on the PPV and hasn’t debuted yet is that he was still dealing with visa issues.

“Jonah Rock, the former Bronson Reed, was scheduled to debut here for Bound for Glory but he hadn’t gotten his visa. But this is the company he is expecting to sign with,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

According to comments he made recently to Wrestling Inc, it appears Reed has his visa issues handled now and he could debut for Impact soon.

“Well, I’m not at liberty to say exactly what’s going to happen, but I am at the moment, this week, getting everything confirmed with immigration, so everything should be good to go, wherever I do go,” Reed said.

The 33-year-old Australian had been with WWE from January 2019 until being released on August 6th this year. He wrestled two dark matches on the main roster in June and then lost the North American title to Isaiah Scott later that month. His final match in WWE was a loss to Adam Cole on the 7/21 NXT show.