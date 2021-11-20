Update On Impact Wrestling’s TV Ratings

Impact Wrestling saw an uptick in viewership this week. Minoru Suzuki vs Josh Alexander headlined this Thursday’s show. It was also the go-home show for tonight’s Turning Point event.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Impact averaged 129,000 viewers for the show. They also brought in a 0.02 or 30,000 in the 18-49 demographic. This is only for American viewers watching on AXS TV, however, and does not included international viewers on other networks or YouTube Insider subscribers.

Impact Wrestling last night on AXS TV was watched by 129,000 viewers, the show’s highest number since June 3. P18-49 rating was a normal 0.02 (30,000 in the age group).



Possibly related, Minoru Suzuki vs. Josh Alexander was the program's main event.



This number is up from just 79,000 viewers last week, which also did a 0.02 in the 18-49 demographic. On November 4th, the show averaged 118,000 viewers and again did a 0.02 in the key demo. The October 28th show brought in 93,000 viewers and a 0.03 in the key demo.

Tonight, Impact presents Turning Point live from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. The lineup is below: