Update On Impact Wrestling’s TV Ratings

Impact Wrestling saw an uptick in viewership this week. Minoru Suzuki vs Josh Alexander headlined this Thursday’s show. It was also the go-home show for tonight’s Turning Point event.
According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Impact averaged 129,000 viewers for the show. They also brought in a 0.02 or 30,000 in the 18-49 demographic. This is only for American viewers watching on AXS TV, however, and does not included international viewers on other networks or YouTube Insider subscribers.
This number is up from just 79,000 viewers last week, which also did a 0.02 in the 18-49 demographic. On November 4th, the show averaged 118,000 viewers and again did a 0.02 in the key demo. The October 28th show brought in 93,000 viewers and a 0.03 in the key demo.
Tonight, Impact presents Turning Point live from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. The lineup is below:
- Impact World Championship
Moose (c) vs Eddie Edwards
- Knockouts World Championship
Mickie James (c) vs Mercedes Martinez
- Knockouts World Tag Team Championships
The Iinspiration (Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee) (c) vs Decay (Rosemary & Havok)
- Impact World Tag Team Championships
The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) (c) vs. Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Hikuleo)
- X-Division Championship
Trey Miguel (c) vs Laredo Kid vs Steve Maclin
- Digital Media Championship
Jordynne Grace (c) vs Chelsea Green
- W. Morrissey vs Eddie Edwards
- Ace Austin vs Chris Sabin
- Heath and Rhino vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young and Joe Doering)
- Rich Swann vs Brian Myers
- Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus) vs FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson)