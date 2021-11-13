Update On Walter Potentially Moving To US

Walter‘s unwillingness to move to the United States has been a major reason behind his limited involvement with NXT and the main roster but it appears that things may be changing in near future.

Mike Johnson of PWinsider recently provided some update on the UK star’s future within the company. He noted that some changes in the WWE star’s personal life have led to him being more open to a potential move:

“Over the last year, we are told that there have been changes in Walter’s personal life that have led him to being more open to moving to the States.”

The former NXT UK star resides in Germany with his wife. Staying close to his home has been a major reason why the Austrian star has been reluctant to make the move.

However, he has started dating fellow NXT UK star Jinny recently. The two have been open about their relationship and have shared pictures together on social media. This has led to further speculations about the future of Walter.

The heavyweight star certainly has the physique and character to become a big star in the main roster. Though we will have to wait and see if he does become a regular part of WWE’s US roster in the future.