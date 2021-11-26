See How Wrestlers Celebrated Thanksgiving

Several wrestlers have posted to social media to show how they celebrated Thanksgiving recently. We’ve curated some of the best posts below.
John Cena‘s posted a special message for Thanksgiving:
“Gratitude has found its way to the core of my being. Today, many will give thanks and might even express what it is they are thankful for. Challenge yourself to do this more than once a year. It could greatly affect perspective.”
Jerry Lawler showed off the turkey he devoured:
“I’m thankful for my family, friends and fans. I love my job and I couldn’t I ask for more. Although there is days I can’t move, I’m tired and I feel I can’t keep going I have to remind myself that I’m blessed and I wouldn’t live my life any other way!” wrote Thunder Rosa.
DDP sent out a video greeting for Thanksgiving:
Matt Hardy posted a video of his family’s celebrations:
Brian Pillman Jr. showed off some of the Pillman family’s celebrations:
Mia Him showed off some of her cooking:
As per usual, Dax Harwood is thankful when he has a Bret Hart match on TV:
Jeff Jarrett posted the following:
Eric Bischoff showed off the bird he had for Thanksgiving:
Brandi Rhodes showed off her setup for Thanksgiving as well: