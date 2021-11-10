WWE Had Long Production Meeting At Raw, Vince McMahon Left Before Show Started

WWE had a long production meeting before Monday’s episode of Raw from the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.

Pwinsider.com reported the news and noted that while Vince McMahon was said to be present for the meeting in the afternoon, he left before the show went live on the USA Network. It’s unclear why he didn’t stick around nor what the meeting was about.

Bruce Prichard also wasn’t backstage at Raw. Typically, if McMahon isn’t there then Prichard or Triple H will run the show. Triple H is still recovering from having heart surgery. As a result, John Laurinaitis ran things backstage.

The report added that there were no NXT wrestlers backstage at the show.

Fans may have picked up on the unusual format for the show and the meeting may have had something to do with that as it seemed the company was stretching for time to fill with longer matches and segments. Case in point was the main event, which started about 30 minutes before the show went off the air.

On Raw, there were two heel turns – Doudop is now a villain as she started a program with Bianca Belair while Kevin Owens turned on WWE Champion Big E at the end of the show.