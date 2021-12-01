WWE NXT 2.0 Results (11/30): #1 Contenders Match, Ladder Bouts

The November 30, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai in a ladder match

Cameron Grimes defeated Andre Chase

Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Legado Del Fantasma

Joe Gacy defeated the shorter enhancement wrestler

Solo Sikoa defeated Edris Enofe

Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell defeated Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

Bron Breakker defeated Johnny Gargano

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bron Breakker vs Johnny Gargano

Bron Breakker vs Johnny Gargano was set up when the fans voted for them to represent their teams in the Men’s WarGames match this Sunday.

There was a promo segment where the new school talked about taking out the older guys. Gargano cut a promo about how Bron is “The Big Bad Booty Nephew”He asked Bron to leave his team in the back and Bron agreed.

This ladder match served as the main event. There were various nasty bumps with Gargano taking a back bump on the ladder while Bron hit an elbow dive on a ladder. Bron got the briefcase to win the match. Bron has earned the advantage for his team at WarGames.

Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase

Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase in a singles match was booked after Chase had issued a challenge via a video posted on his Twitter account.

This came just days before Grimes steps into the ring with Duke Hudson in a hair vs. hair match at WarGames.

The match was short and one-sided with Grimes going over with his double foot stomp for the win. Post-match, Hudson appeared to congratulate on his final victory with a full head of hair. He showed off photoshopped photos of Grimes with different hair styles. Grimes this Sunday he would be shaving him bald.

#1 Contenders Match

Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner took place with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium for a title match at WarGames.

Barthel and Aichner won the NXT Tag Team Titles from MSK at Halloween Havoc last month.

The match was fun with Wagner hitting his finisher for the win.

Ladder Match

Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match kicked off the show.

They did a lot of brawling. At one point, Kai hit a double foot stomp off the top of the ladder. Ray knocked Kai off the ladder and grabbed the briefcase. It wasn’t the wildest match you’ll ever see, but it was a solid performance.

As a result of the win, earned the WarGames entrance order advantage for her team as Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade & Kay Lee Ray are facing Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne & Kai in a WarGames match at NXT WarGames this Sunday.

Who Got Invited?

Joe Gacy held his “All-Inclusive Invitational” on this show. Gacy is challenging for Roderick Strong’s Cruiserweight Championship at NXT WarGames.

Gacy talked about his vision and sees there be no weight limits or the views of someone looking different. He said that he will have a conflict resolution this Sunday. He asked fans to take a look at a glimpse into the future.

Gacy proceeded to have a gauntlet match against a small dude, who got crushed. He then was about to wrestle a big guy and a woman, but Diamond Mine then came out. Malcolm said that Diamond Mind is going to shut up Gacy for good. Gacy got into a brawl with the group and laid out Strong with a clothesline.