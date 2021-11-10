WWE NXT Results (11/9): Dunne vs. Hayes, Six-Woman Tag, Raquel Gonzalez Speaks

The November 9, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Toxic Attraction defeated Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, and Io Shirai

Kay Lee Ray defeated Sarray

Joe Gacy defeated Boa via DQ

The Creed Brothers defeated Jacket Time

Cameron Grimes defeated Ru Feng via pinfall

Solo Sikoa defeated LA Knight and Grayson Waller

Elektra Lopez defeated Erika Yan

Pete Dunne defeated Carmelo Hayes

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Raquel Gonzalez Speaks

Raquel Gonzalez saw Mandy Rose and the rest of Toxic Attraction outside of the arena. While driving on her motorcycle, she told Rose to keep her belt warm for her. Of course, Rose won the NXT Women’s Title from Raquel at Halloween Havoc after Dakota Kai made her grand return to cost her former best friend the title.

Raquel came out to the ring for a promo where she told Kai to get out to the ring. Kai did and was laughing at her. Kai said it felt so good to hit Raquel with the shovel. Cora Jade came out to get into a brawl with Kai. Raquel told Jade that Kai is her’s first. This was the end of the segment.

Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray

Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray in a singles match was booked. The match was mostly Ray in charge although it wasn’t one-sided as some might think as Sarray got in some offense including a tease finish spot where she had Ray in a submission but Ray got to the bottom rope. Ray went over with her finisher.

This marked Ray’s first match since she defeated Amari Miller on the September 21 episode of NXT. Last week, a video aired where Ray hyped that she would “start to rage” beginning with tonight’s show.

Ray held the NXT UK Women’s Championship for 649 days before losing it to Meiko Satomura this June. Starting this past August at NXT TakeOver 36, she joined NXT. Sarray was previously in action when she defeated Katrina Cortez on 205 Live two weeks ago.

The RAGE works in her favor as a renewed @Kay_Lee_Ray defeats the spunky @SarrayWWE on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/GREmnn8BYF — WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2021

Tag Team Match

Kushida & Ikemen Jiro vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) took place.

The match took place right before the second hour. The babyfaces got the early offense in before going to commercial.

Kushida and Ikemen Jiro are going by the Jacket Time name. On last week’s 205 Live, they lost to the Grizzled Young Veterans. The company filed for the tag team name over the weekend so they clearly plan on keeping these two wrestlers together for a while.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) vs. Io Shirai, Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro was booked. This was the biggest bout to be announced in advance and it opened the show.

The match was lengthy and went over 10 minutes so everyone got their spots in. There was a distraction outside the ring that caused Dolin to knock Carter off the top rope. Dolin hit her uncaged finisher for the win.

This match was set up last week when Carter and Catanzaro saved Shirai from a beatdown by Toxic Attraction.

At Halloween Havoc, ose defeated Raquel Gonzalez in a Trick or Street Fight to win the NXT Women’s Championship while Dolin & Jayne won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles in a Scareway to Hell ladder match.

Headliner

Pete Dunne vs. Carmelo Hayes served as the main event of this show after there was a backstage segment where Dunne was doing a promo before being interrupted by the North American Champion and Trick Williams.

Williams was trying to talk “street” and essentially telling Dunne if he was looking for a fight they could settle that for him. Dunne brushed off what Williams had to say before they went to commercial. During the latter part of the first hour, the match was made.

The bout was back and forth. Dexter Lumis joined the commentators with about 8 minutes left in the broadcast. Dunne made a comeback with a series of kicks and suplexes. Hayes sent Dunne into the bottom rope. Lumis took out Williams and after a distraction, Dunne hit the bitter end for the win.