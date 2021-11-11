WWE Planning To Split Up Rey Mysterio And Dominik Mysterio (Report)

The tensions have been rising between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in recent times. Latest report suggests that it will lead to a feud between the two soon.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast provided an update on the storyline involving the father-son duo. He confirmed that the officials are planning to split the two:

Spoke with a source at WWE.



The breakup and feud is happening soon pic.twitter.com/Ue8MvAGuTF — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) November 10, 2021

Both the wrestling stars have been talking about Dominik donning the iconic mask and taking over the Rey Mysterio mantle in recent times.

Though at the same time neither of them seem interested in having a feud with each other to pass the torch. They have suggested alternate ideas for the same.

There is no word on the exact timetable for this feud but with the year coming to a close, it’s likely that WWE will continue the slow burn leading to a match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania next year.

It will also be interesting to see what the future holds for Rey after this rivalry is over. The wrestling veteran has previously confirmed that he was considering retirement before his son came along.

