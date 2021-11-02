WWE RAW Results (11/1): Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, Big E vs. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins

WWE RAW aired live from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Becky Lynch defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair tonight. WWE Champion Big E battled Kevin Owens in a non-title match in the main event.

RAW Results (11/1)

Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair to retain the RAW Women’s Championship Austin Theory def. Rey Mysterio via DQ Zelina Vega & Carmella def. Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. (non-title match) Finn Balor def. Chad Gable Roode & Ziggler def. Street Profits Damian Priest def. T-Bar Big E def. Kevin Owens

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Becky Lynch Retained The RAW Women’s Title

Becky Lynch defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair to begin this week’s episode of RAW. Becky shoved Belair to the corner to start off the match. Belair lifted the champion up with ease and slammed her to the canvas. Lynch battled to her feet but Bianca took her right back down.

Lynch walked into a right hand and Belair followed it up with a standing Moonsault for a near fall. Becky rolled out of the ring to regroup but Bianca followed her out there. Bianca connected with a vertical Suplex on the floor outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Lynch connected with a slam and went for the cover but the challenger kicked out at two. Lynch took Bianca down to the mat and applied an Armbar. Bianca escaped and went for a Suplex but Becky countered into a roll-up for a two count.

Lynch hit a Dropkick and went for a Leg Drop but Belair got out of the way. Belair hit a Dropkick of her own and then held Becky up for a big Suplex for a near fall. Bianca bounced Becky’s face off the top turnbuckle and hit a Backbreaker for a two count. Lynch went for the Dis-Arm-Her but Belair was able to block it.

Bianca lifted Becky up with one arm and the two superstars tumbled over the top rope and to the floor as RAW went to another commercial break. When RAW returned, Lynch went for the Dis-Arm-Her again but Belair blocked it. Lynch mounted Belair and went for it again but Belair rolled through and hit a Powerbomb for a two count. Lynch connected with the Manhandle Slam and went for the cover but Belair kicked out at the last moment.

Becky waas stunned as Bianca rolled out of the ring to regroup. Lynch told the referee to start counting and then went for a Dropkick. Bianca caught her and bounced the champion’s face off the announce table. Belair sent her into the steps and rolled her back into the ring. Belair went for the cover but Becky somehow kicked out at two.

Lynch booted Bianca in the face but Belair shrugged it off. Belair slammed Becky to the canvas and made her way to the top rope. Lynch got out of the way but Belair lifted her up on her shoulders. Lynch escaped and slammed Belair’s face off the exposed. Becky rolled up Belair and held the tights for leverage for the pinfall victory and retained the RAW Women’s Championship. Becky Lynch boasted about her victory later on RAW in a backstage interview and Liv Morgan interrupted her.

Austin Theory def. Rey Mysterio

Austin Theory faced Rey Mysterio tonight on RAW. Dominik was in Rey’s corner for the match. Theory shoved Rey to the corner and started tugging at his mask. Austin leveled Rey with a shoulder tackle and started dancing like Eddie Guerrero. Rey connected with a Hurricanrana and sent Austin to the corner.

Rey connected with another Hurricanrana but Theory battled back with a Clothesline. Theory connected with an awesome Fisherman’s Suplex and went for the cover but Mysterio kicked out at two. Theory stared at Dominik while hitting Rey with a Backbreaker. Austin taunted Dominik some more and hit Rey with a big Dropkick for a two count.

Mysterio sent Austin Theory out of the ring and followed him out there. Theory launched Mysterio into the barricade and shoved Dominik aside. Theory lifted Rey up onto his shoulders but Dominik swung him into a DDT on the floor as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Austin Theory was back in control and went for a Superplex. Mysterio battled free with some punches and brought Theory back to the ring. Mysterio sent Theory into the ring post with a Hurricanrana and Rey made his way to the top turnbuckle. Mysterio hit a Senton and followed it up with a springboard Crossbody for a near fall.

Theory hit a Dropkick that sent Rey to the ropes. Rey bounced off the ropes and connected with a Dropkick off his own and both superstars fell to the canvas. Theory hit a Back Drop and delivered a Dropkick to Dominik through the ropes. Austin went for a Powerbomb but Rey countered into a Hurricanrana. Dominik slapped Austin Theory in the face and Rey set up for the 619. The referee saw Dominik hit Theory and called for the disqualification. Austin Theory took a selfie with a big smile on his face as Dominik & Rey argued in the background.

Big E Will Face Kevin Owens Tonight

Seth Rollins made his way to the ring in a mustard colored suit and his title match contract in hand. Rollins said he is not the kind of person to come out here and toot his own horn, and has come out here tonight with a purpose. Seth then tooted his own horn and bragged about being on cloud nine because he won the Ladder match last week.

Rollins added that the contract basically guarantees that you are looking at the next WWE Champion. Seth opened up the contract and was about to start reading it when Big E mercifully interrupted. Big E noted that Rollins laughed in his face and slinked off when he tried to shake his hand last week. Big E suggested that Rollins has something off with his mind. Seth said that he shouldn’t have had to win the match and lost some respect for Big E last week.

Seth said that Big E has a nice title reign so far but he is not on his level. Rollins told Big E that he doesn’t want the responsibility of being a champion anyway. Seth said he will take that responsibility off his hands so Big E can go back to being a joke with his friends. Rollins called King Woods a joked and laughed at what a joke Kofimania turned out to be. Big E got angry at that and suggested that they have the title match tonight.

Rollins shouted at the crowd that they know damn well he is not 100% after the Ladder match. Seth said that they will have the match on his terms before Kevin Owens interrupted to a big pop from the crowd. Rollins shouted that Owens has no reason to interrupt and Kevin told Seth that he doesn’t care how he feels.

Kevin called Rollins a delusional dumbass and the proof is the suit he is wearing. Owens added that a lot of superstars have claimed that they are the face of RAW but everyone is forgetting him. Owens claimed that everyone was talking about his performance in the Ladder match and not Rollins winning. Kevin said things didn’t work out for him last week, and added that he can’t really remember the last time things have worked out for him.

Owens stated that he says just keep fighting and will continue to do that for the WWE Universe. Owens challenged Big E to a match and Rollins said that was a great idea. Big E accepted the challenge and the two will face each other for the first time ever tonight.

"First of all, respect the KING.



Second of all, I'll be damned if I'm gonna stand here and let you disrespect one of the greatest moments in @WWE history that is #KofiMania."



??? @WWEBigE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SowptFVB9O — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2021

Zelina & Carmella Pinned The Tag Champs

Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley faced Zelina Vega & Carmella in a non-title match. Rhea dominated the action early and beat both Vega & Carmella down. Nikki tagged in as Rhea booted Zelina to the outside. Nikki hit them both with a Crossbody and posed for the crowd as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Carmella had Rhea in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Ripley powered to her feet and broke the hold by slamming Carmella into the turnbuckle. Vega tagged in and tripped Ripley up. Zelina hopped on Ripley’s back and applied a Headlock. Ripley escaped and tagged in Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki unloaded some punches in the corner of the ring and followed it up with a Neckbreaker on Vega. Nikki went for the cover but Carmella broke it up at two as Doudrop, Dana Brooke, Tamina, and Liv Morgan were shown watching backstage. Carmella sent Ripley into the barricade and then distracted Nikki. Vega capitalized with a Sunset Flip for the pinfall victory.

Finn Balor def. Chad Gable

Finn Balor faced Chad Gable tonight on RAW. Otis was in Gable’s corner for the match. Before the match, Gable tried to recruit Big E to join Alpha Academy but the WWE Champion declined.

"Well if your plan is to make me a walking thumb like @otiswwe, then no thanks…"



Looks like #WWEChampion @WWEBigE WON'T be joining the #AlphaAcademy anytime soon….#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/embPdQQQBE — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2021

Gable controlled the action early and took Balor down to the mat. Balor connected with a Dropkick and followed it up with a couple Arm Drags. Gable focused his attack on Balor’s knee and locked in a submission hold in the center of the ring. Balor escaped but Gable connected with an Arm Drag of his own.

Finn hit a chop and knocked Gable to the mat. Balor hit a Double Stomp and followed it up with a Slingblade. Gable dodged a Dropkick and got Balor in an Ankle Lock in the middle of the ring. Balor countered into an Armbar but Gable got free and got the Ankle Lock in again. Finn countered into another Stomp and delivered some chops to the chest.

Gable hit a Northern Lights Suplex and followed it up with a German Suplex for a two count. Chad climbed to the top rope and went for a Moonsault but Finn got his knees up. Balor hit Gable with a Dropkick and hobbles his way to the top turnbuckle. Gable joined him up there and hit a Superplex. Balor rolled through into a cradle for the pinfall victory.

Omos Interfered & Attacked The Street Profits

Street Profits faced Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler tonight. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro were ringside for the match. Angelo Dawkins hit Roode with a shoulder tackle and Ford followed it up with a Splash. Roode kneed Dawkins in the midsection and tagged in Ziggler.

Dolph rolled up Dawkins for a near fall and then hit him with a Dropkick to the face. Robert Roode tagged in and continued to beat Dawkins down. Angelo battled back with an Exploder Suplex and then a Splash in the corner of the ring. Dawkins sent Roode to the outside with a Back Body Drop as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Roode hit Dawkins with a Suplex and tagged in Ziggler. Dolph and Roode isolated Angelo in the corner and took turns beating him down for a couple minutes. Dawkins blocked a Superkick and planted Dolph with a Neckbreaker. Dawkins connected with a Suplex and leaped across the ring to tag in Montez Ford.

Montez hit Ziggler with a Dropkick that knocked him out of the ring. Montez leveled Roode with a Clothesline and then an Enziguri. Ford hit a Slingblade and went for the cover but Ziggler broke it up at two. Ford launched Ziggler out of the ring but Roode rolled him up from behind for a two count. Roode elbowed Ford in the face and Dolph followed it up with a DDT for a two count.

Ford took control and was about to hit the Frog Splash but got distracted as Omos started marching towards the ring. Ziggler capitalized on the distraction and hit Montez with a Superkick for the pinfall victory. After the match, Omos launched Angelo off the entrance ramp and then Montez into the barricade. Riddle attacked Omos but the big man was ready and slammed him onto the ring apron. Omos and Randy Orton trash talked to end the segment.

Apollo Crews Warned The US Champion

United States Champion Damian Priest faced T-Bar in a No DQ match on this week’s RAW. Priest unloaded some kicks to begin the match and then Clothesline T-Bar to the outside. Damian smashed T-Bar’s face off the apron but T-Bar shrugged it off and sent the champion into the announce table.

Damian battled back and launched T-Bar into the barricade. Damian grabbed a table from under the ring but it allows T-Bar time to regroup. T-Bar leveled Damian with a kick to the face and set up the table. Priest regrouped during that time and hit T-Bar with a Cannonball off the steel steps.

T-Bar fought out of a Chokeslam and went for a Powerbomb. Priest broke free but T-Bar sent him into the steel steps. Damian hit a kick to the face and climbed to the top rope. T-Bar tripped him up and climbed up the turnbuckle as well. T-Bar lifted Priest up on his shoulders and hit a Fallaway Slam off the middle turnbuckle as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, T-Bar had the United States Champion trapped in a Headlock. Damian battled free and connected with a jumping kick to the side of T-Bar’s head. Damian hit a Splash in the corner and then another kick. Priest hit the Broken Arrow and went for the cover but T-Bar was able to kick out at two.

Priest hopped up to the top rope but T-Bar grabbed him by the throat. T-Bar hit a Chokeslam/Backbreaker for a near fall. T-Bar tied Damian up in the ropes and hit him with a running kick to the face. T-Bar grabbed a kendo stick and hit Damian in the midsection several times. T-Bar went to stab Priest with the broken kendo stick but Damian escaped and hit a Clothesline.

Damian grabbed a steel chair and had a wild look on his face. Priest went insane and hit T-Bar with the chair over and over again. Priest then Chokeslammed T-Bar through the table outside the ring. Damian brought T-Bar back into the ring and dragged him to the corner. Priest then hit the Reckoning for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Apollo Crews interrupted with Commander Azeez. Crews introduced himself to a smattering of boos as he claimed that they have come to breath new life into Monday Night RAW. Apollo told Priest that the time will come where he will have the privilege to lose the United States Championship to him.

Big E def. Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins’ Plan Backfired

WWE Champion Big E faced Kevin Owens in tonight’s main event. Big E dominated early but Owens battled back. Owens elbowed Big E a few times and then hit a Leg Drop for a two count. Kevin hit Big E with a Dropkick that knocked him out of the ring. Big E quickly got back in the ring and hit two Belly to Belly Suplexes. Owens blocked the third and went for the Stunner but Big E escaped. Owens hit a Cannonball off the ring apron and followed it up with a Senton. Seth Rollins’ music hit and he danced around on the entrance ramp as RAW went to a commercial break.

Owens hit a Clothesline but Big E wouldn’t go down. Big E and Owens traded punches in the middle of the ring. Big E hit a Belly to Belly Suplex and went for a Splash but Owens got out of the way. Owens connected with a Superkick and then a Cannonball in the corner of the ring. Owens followed it up with a Swanton the top rope but somehow Big E kicked out.

Big E went for a Spear but Owens blocked it. Owens charged but Big E caught him with a Uranage for a near fall. Big E perched Owens up on the top rope and traded punches with him. Owens hit a headbutt and Big E fell to the canvas. Kevin went for another Swanton but Big E got his knees up.

Big E hit Owens with a Spear off the apron and both superstars fell to the floor. Rollins applauded as Big E fired up the crowd. The action returned to the ring and Owens escaped the Big Ending. The referee checked on Owens and Rollins attacked the WWE Champion with a cheap shot. Owens saw it happen and still went for the cover. Big E kicked out and rolled up Owens for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Big E told Owens that he knows he saw the cheap shot. Owens grabbed a microphone and claimed that he had no idea what happened. Owens apologized and called Rollins a stupid son of a bitch. Owens challenged Rollins to a match next week and apologized to Big E again. Big E didn’t accept the apology and planted Owens with the Big Ending to close the show.