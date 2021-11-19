WWE Releases Hit Row, John Morrison, Tegan Nox & Others

WWE continues to trim down its roster.

Wrestling fans just got done witnessing a wave of cuts that saw 18 performers lose their jobs. Among the names included were Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Franky Monet, and Ember Moon.

While many considered some of those releases to be puzzling, the latest string of roster cuts is sure to turn some heads as well.

WWE Cuts Hit Row & More

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has brought word that WWE has released eight more wrestlers. That includes the remaining members of Hit Row. The company had just cut ties with B-Fab, who was a member of the faction.

Fightful has learned that WWE have released John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 19, 2021

John Morrison

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

Isaiah Swerve Scott

Tegan Nox

Drake Maverick

Shane Thorne

Jaxson Ryker

Hit Row was seen as a refreshing act in NXT. The group certainly appeared to light a spark under Isaiah Scott, who had been floundering on the brand. They were called up to the main roster only for all members to be cut in short order.

John Morrison was in line for a feud with his former tag team partner The Miz. Once Miz was off WWE TV to compete in Dancing With The Stars, Morrison was seen on Main Event.

Tegan Nox had a rough break due to injuries but she finally got her chance on the main roster. She was paired with Shotzi Blackheart but the two split following the WWE Draft.

Xavier Woods was filming a show on G4 when he received word of the talent releases. Here is his live reaction.

Xavier Woods finds out about releases live on G4 pic.twitter.com/7jnaZMj2nt — Harper is MVP (@scarson_) November 19, 2021

Franky Monet put WWE on blast for once again dropping its talent.

Yooooo FUCKKKKK them. — TAYA VALKYRIE (@FrankyMonetWWE) November 19, 2021

Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent. You love pro wrestling, spend your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don’t care about us. Talent or fans. — TAYA VALKYRIE (@FrankyMonetWWE) November 19, 2021

With the latest wave of cuts, WWE has now brought the total number of released performers to 79 for the calendar year.