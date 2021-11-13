WWE SmackDown Results (11/12): Reigns vs. Woods, Changes To Survivor Series Team

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Universal Champion Roman Reigns squared off against King Woods tonight. Two superstars were removed from Team SmackDown for Survivor Series during tonight’s episode.

SmackDown Results (11/12)

Aliyah, Naomi, Sasha Banks def. Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi Los Lotharios def. Nakamura & Boogs Jeff Hardy def. Sami Zayn (Sami Zayn is no longer on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series) King Woods def. Roman Reigns via DQ

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Aliyah Picked Up A Win In Her Debut But Was Kicked Off Team SmackDown

Sonya Deville was in the ring with Shotzi, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya (women’s SmackDown Team). Sasha Banks and Naomi made their way to the ring and a brawl broke out as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

Shotzi, Baszler, and Naomi faced Aliyah, Sasha Banks, and Naomi in a 6-woman tag team match. Natalya and Banks started off the action. Sasha connected with a Bulldog and went for the cover. Natalya kicked out at two and retreated to the corner.

Baszler tagged in and slammed Banks to the canvas. Shayna took a cheap shot on Naomi before Aliyah tagged in. Aliyah hit Shayna with a Hurricanrana and followed its up with a Dropkick for a two count. Shotzi tagged in and beat Aliyah down before bringing her to the corner.

They took turns stomping on Aliyah in the corner of the ring before Natalya hit a Clothesline for a two count. Baszler tagged in and Aliyah battled back with some punches. Shayna brought Aliyah down with a Headlock but she escaped and tagged in Naomi.

Natalya hit Naomi with a cheap shot and then a Suplex on the floor outside the ring. Natalya hit another snap Suplex and rolled Naomi into the ring. Natalya hit a third snap Suplex and went for the cover but Naomi kicked out at two. Natalya went for another Suplex but Naomi blocked it. Natalya leveled Naomi with a Clothesline for a two count.

Shayna brought Naomi out of the ring and threw her into the barricade as SmackDown went to a commercial break. They were still beating Naomi down when SmackDown returned. Shotzi applied a Headlock and dragged Naomi back to the corner.

Baszler tagged in and stomped on Naomi’s elbow before choking her against the ropes. The referee got distracted and Natalya hit Naomi with a cheap shot. Naomi finally tagged out and Aliyah hit Natalya off the top rope with a Crossbody for a near fall. Aliyah unloaded some punches and then hit Natalya with a Neckbreaker for a two count. Natalya went for the Sharpshooter but Aliyah countered into a roll-up for a two count. Aliyah sent Natalya to the corner and hit a Northern Lights Suplex.

Aliyah went for the cover but Baszler broke it up at two. Sasha sent Shotzi and Baszler out of the ring and hit Baszler with a Meteora. Natalya got Aliyah in the Sharpshooter and held onto the ropes for leverage. Naomi hit Natalya with a forearm to the face and Aliyah rolled Natalya up for the pinfall victory.

Sonya Deville approached Aliyah backstage and removed her from the team at Survivor Series. Aliyah was overjoyed after winning her debut match but was devastated after inexplicably being taken off the team.

Los Lotharios def. Nakamura & Boogs

Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura faced Los Lotharios (Humberto & Angel). Boogs got in some offense early before Angel tagged in and beat the hell out of him in the middle of the ring. Angel unloaded some punches to the face and brought Rick to the corner. Angel tied him up in the Tree of Woe and delivered a Dropkick to the face. Humberto tagged in and applied a Headlock.

Angel tagged back in and kept Boogs isolated in the corner. Boogs battled back and bounced Angel’s face off the turnbuckle. Nakamura and Humberto tagged in. Shinsuke planted Humberto with a Slingblade before sending Angel out of the ring. Shinsuke hit the sliding German Suplex on Humberto and followed it up with a knee to the face.

Nakamura went for the cover but Angel broke it up at two. Angel slammed Boogs into the ring post and dragged Humberto out of the ring before Nakamura could hit the Kinshasa. Angel tripped Nakamura up and Humberto capitalized with a Dropkick. Ange and Humberto hit a high/low kick combo on the IC Champion for the pinfall victory.

Toni Storm Interrupted Charlotte

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair came down to the ring for a promo. Charlotte will be facing RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. Charlotte claimed that there was nothing natural about Becky Lynch and she is a fabricated champion. Charlotte ranted about Becky and called her Becky Uh-Oh. Flair boasted about her victory over Shotzi before Toni Storm interrupted. Toni challenged Charlotte to a match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship tonight. Charlotte declined and left the ring.

Should @MsCharlotteWWE give Toni Storm an opportunity at the #SmackDown Women's Championship? pic.twitter.com/sbaomTKbQR — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 13, 2021

Hahahaha. Did Charlotte just say there’s nothing natural about ME?! That’s brilliant. https://t.co/TpFrHEvJwi — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 13, 2021

Sami Zayn Is No Longer On Team SmackDown

Sami Zayn was shown backstage giving a speech. Sami said he was the captain of Team SmackDown and will do whatever it takes to win. It was then revealed that Sami was just giving the speech to himself in the mirror. Jeff Hardy was watching on and an embarrassed Sami asked what Jeff thought of the speech. Jeff told Sami that it sucked and walked away. Later on SmackDown, Sami and Jeff battled with the loser being removed from Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Adam Pearce informed Sami of the match with Von Wagner standing beside him.

Sami and Jeff locked up to start off the action. Hardy took control and sent Sami to the corner. Hardy unloaded some punches to the face but Sami responded with a boot tot he midsection. Jeff bounced Sami’s head off the top turnbuckle but Sami caught him with a knee to the face for a two count. Sami unloaded a flurry of forearms to Hardy’s face but Jeff battled back. Hardy sent Sami out of the ring and hit a Dropkick through the ropes. Hardy went for Whisper in the Wind off the steel steps but Sami got out of the way and Jeff crashed into the barricade as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, the action had returned to the ring and Sami had Hardy in a Headlock. Jeff escaped and hit Sami with a Dropkick followed by a Splash for a two count. Hardy flipped onto Sami and went for the cover but Zayn somehow kicked out at two. Jeff went for Twist of Fate but Sami countered into a cradle for a two count. Hardy missed with a Splash and Sami rolled him up while using his foot on the ropes for leverage. The referee caught him and Sami started arguing with her. Jeff hit the Twist of Fate and the Swanton Bomb for the pinfall victory. Sami Zayn is no longer on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

After the match, Hit Row had a backstage promo and hyped up their future on SmackDown. Jinder Mahal and Shanky cut a promo on Hit Row and referred to them as “cringe row”.

Cesaro Warned Ridge Holland About Sheamus

Cesaro approached Ridge Holland backstage and warned him about Sheamus. Cesaro noted that The Bar was a great team but Sheamus will stab him in the back. Ridge told Cesaro that he is well aware of The Bar but is taking Cesaro’s place. Holland added that if Cesaro has an issue with anything he is saying, he can take it up with Sheamus next week on SmackDown.

The Usos Interfered In The Main Event, Roman Reigns Put On The King’s Crown

Universal Champion Roman Reigns battled King Woods in tonight’s main event. Paul Heyman was ringside for the match. Reigns brought Woods to the corner and unloaded some punches. King Woods battled back and returned the favor with some punches to the Tribal Chief’s face. Woods knocked Reigns out of the ring with a Dropkick and taunted him.

Reigns told the referee to hold Woods back to let him into the ring. Woods leaped through the ropes with a Dropkick and followed it up with some chops to the Universal Champion’s chest. Back in the ring, Reigns hit Woods with a punch and Xavier rolled to the outside. Roman followed him and connected with a Uranage on the announce table and posed as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Roman connected with a big boot and went for the cover but Woods kicked out at two. Woods backed to the corner and Reigns hit him with a Clothesline. Roman went for a Spear but Woods countered with a Clothesline of his own. Roman leveled Woods with an uppercut but Xavier responded with a Tornado DDT and both superstars fell to the canvas.

Woods and Roman traded punches and chops in the middle of the ring. Roman hit Woods with a knee to the midsection but he shrugged it off and caught Roman with a boot to the face for a near fall. King Woods made his way to the top rope but Reigns caught him with a Uranage for a two count. Roman went for the Spear but Woods dodged it. Woods sent Reigns into the turnbuckle and climbed to the top rope. King Woods hit the Elbow Drop and went for the cover but The Usos dragged him out of the ring to end the match in a DQ.

Jimmy and Jey attacked Xavier Woods and bashed him with the steel steps several times. Roman took a knee and The Usos put Woods’ crown on him. Reigns and The Usos posed for the crowd to close the show.