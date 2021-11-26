Young Bucks Sign New Long-Term Contracts With AEW

Matt & Nick Jackson have signed new contracts with AEW. News that the Young Bucks have signed new long-term deals with the company was reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Regarding the Young Bucks, Dave Melter wrote that they did “sign a new contract which will keep them with the company through at least 2026.”

The Young Bucks are also EVPs with AEW as well. Their signing with the company in early 2019 was one of the catalysts of the promotion starting.

The paperback version of our book dropped today! Click: https://t.co/VM6oR3AZfP pic.twitter.com/kuZ31vjR3Y — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) November 23, 2021

The Young Bucks hold the record for the longest reign with the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Their 302 day reign lasted from Full Gear 2020 until All Out 2021. They are tied for the most title defenses as well with 9. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page also successfully defended the titles 9 times.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the Young Bucks commented on what it is like to have Adam Cole in the AEW locker room.

“I can’t fully express the happiness I currently have, sharing a ring with Adam Cole again,” Matt Jackson said. “His positivity and energy had really helped the morale in our locker room. I haven’t stopped smiling since he showed up. When he arrived, it felt like we finally found that missing piece of the puzzle. The whole gang is finally back together. We hadn’t worked together in five years, but the chemistry was still there. The dude is a star and getting some of the biggest reactions I’ve ever heard.”