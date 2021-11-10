WWE NXT superstar Zoey Stark has confirmed that she underwent successful surgery for a torn ACL and Meniscus and she is already rehabbing.

The female star provided the health update on Twitter. She explained that she suffered the damage due to the attack from the current NXT women’s tag team champions the Toxic Attraction, before promising to come back stronger:

“Sadly, I tore my ACL/Meniscus due to Toxic’s attack, here’s the bad news for the ‘champs.’ Surgery went great and I’m already rehabbing.” wrote Zoey Stark “I’ll be back BETTER & STRONGER with three targets in mind! Until then @shirai_io @KacyCatanzaro @wwekayden kick their ass tonight!”

Sadly, I tore my ACL/Meniscus due to Toxic's attack. Here's the bad news for the "champs". Surgery went great and I'm already rehabbing. I'll be back BETTER & STRONGER with three targets in mind! Until then @shirai_io @KacyCatanzaro @wwekayden kick their ass tonight!@WWENXT — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) November 9, 2021

The NXT star last competed during the NXT: Halloween Havoc special last month. She was a part of the scareway to hell triple threat ladder match on the show.

Stark and Io Shirai defended the NXT women’s tag team championships on the show. The team of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne became the new champions after winning the match. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta were also part of the bout.

There is no word yet on how long the former champion will stay out of action but a successful surgery is good news for her fans. We will keep you posted on her recovery.