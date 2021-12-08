AEW To Run Former WrestleMania Venue

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is headed to Atlantic City early next year.

The company will hold a live AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping on Wednesday, February 9th at Boardwalk Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17th at AEWTIX.com.

Opened in 1929, Boardwalk Hall has hosted countless sporting events, including WWE WrestleMania‘s IV and V in 1988 and 1989.

The historic venue was also the site of several Mike Tyson boxing fights in the late 1980’s, UFC cards and several WWE Raw and SmackDown shows.

AEW has done strong business in the north east, with impressive gates at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and Long Island’s UBS Arena.