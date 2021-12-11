AEW Stars React To Hook’s In-Ring Debut

After more than a year of building anticipation, Hook finally made his in-ring debut on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

The hometown star got a huge response from the crowd. He took on Fuego Del Sol in a one-on-one bout in his first match for the company.

The 22-year-old impressed everyone with his performance. Hook performed some impressive moves, living up to the hype that had been built for so long.

The young star went on to pick up a victory in his first match for the promotion. He put Fuego to sleep using the Katahajime submission for the win.

After the match, Tony Khan took on his Twitter to confirm that the youngest member of Team Taz has officially been signed by All Elite Wrestling.

AEW Stars React To Hook’s Debut

Though the AEW president wasn’t the only person who was impressed by their newest star. Many fans commented on how impressive he looked in his first outing. Several AEW personalities also reacted to his arrival on Twitter.

Among the prominent AEW names reacting to the debut was Hook’s father Taz, who made a short tweet expressing that he was very proud of his son.

Thunder Rosa, Dustin Rhodes, and MJF were some of the other names who reacted to Hook’s debut. You can check out all the reactions below:

SEND HOOK… TO THE MOON BECAUSE HE WAS OUT OF THIS WORLD TONIGHT! #AEWRampage — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 11, 2021

? — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) December 11, 2021

Last year Hook was a young lion. Just hung back next to his Dad. Did nothing. Then did something. Then a little more. Then his look got more interesting each week. Then he got psysical a bit. Then a bit more. Then Punk mentioned him. Then he made his debut. A perfect build. Bravo — ? Iandrew "Dice" Clay ? (@draconIANdays) December 11, 2021