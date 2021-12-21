Alexander Hammerstone Re-Signs With MLW

MLW has locked down its current World Champion in Alexander Hammerstone to a multi-year contract. Hammerstone originally signed with the company in 2019 and his contract was set to expire shortly. According to a report from Fightful, Hammerstone noted the schedule MLW offers was one of the reasons he chose to re-sign. He is able to work independent shows as well but not for any promotion with national television.

“I’ve been in the business for ten years now and it’s nice to finally be in a position where I’m really starting to see a return from it,” Hammerstone said to Fightful. “Beyond that, there are a lot of things that MLW offers me that other companies might not. Not an intense schedule, not the demand of being on the road five days a week or something like that. That’s not something I might ever want to do.”

Hammerstone won the Battle Riot match this year in MLW leading to him getting a title shot against then champion Jacob Fatu. He then defeated Fatu at Fightland on October 2nd in Philadelphia.

“As my time goes on in wrestling, I always say, ‘I wrestle for free, but you have to pay me to travel.’ I love the wrestling part, but the traveling kicks my ass and is the most frustrating part of it. There are a lot of advantages at MLW right now. As far as the contract goes, we were able to come to something I was happy with.”

Have y’all check out the newest edition of Pro Wrestling Illustrated? YBH got a nice little spread. pic.twitter.com/WYZ08obmrn — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) December 21, 2021

Hammerstone is the 9th wrestler in history to hold the MLW World Championship. No wrestler has held the belt more than once. Fatu had previously been the longest reigning champion in the company’s history. His title reign lasted 819 days.