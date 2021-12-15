Another Hardy Family Office Member Injured

The Hardy Family office has suffered another blow as after The Butcher, another one of their stars have been sidelined with an injury.

According to reports from Fightful Select, one-half of the Private Party, Marq Quen is currently out of action due to an undisclosed injury.

The AEW star hasn’t wrestled since October 12. He worked NEW’s Better Than You event back then, where he teamed up with his Hardy Family Office teammates Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy for a six men tag team match.

Quen’s last AEW match was an eight men tag team match during the October 11 episode of Dark: Elevation. The Private Party had teamed with The Butcher and The Blade for that match.

Another member of the Hardy Family Office, The Butcher suffered a torn bicep. He has been out of action since the post Full Gear edition of Dynamite on November 17.

The injury, which he suffered during a tag team match with Blade against Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii is expected to keep him out of action for at least 3-4 months.

The report doesn’t provide a lot of details regarding the health of Marq Quen. So it’s hard to say how long he will stay out of action. We will keep you posted on his status.