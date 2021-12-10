Bandido Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss ROH Final Battle

ROH World Champion Bandido will not be competing at Final Battle.

Ring of Honor is set to hold its final event before going on hiatus. The event will be taking place on Dec. 11 in Baltimore, Maryland. The company will then be going dark but hopes to make its return in April.

Bandido Missing Final Battle

ROH has announced that Bandido will not be taking part in Final Battle as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

#FinalBattle update. Get well soon @bandidowrestler! Match updates will be released as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/3qlSUTn0vY — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 9, 2021

“Unfortunately, ROH World Champion Bandido returned a positive result on his most recent Covid Testing and will not be present at Final Battle this Saturday, December 11th in Baltimore.

“Thank you for continuously supporting Ring of Honor through it all and we appreciate your understanding that safety and health of our talents, staff and fans are our top priorities.

“Stay tuned for match updates regarding Final Battle 2021 as we commemorate the history-making era that is coming to an end.”

With the news, Bandido is essentially done with ROH. The company will be releasing all of its on-air talent during the hiatus. We’ve already seen Jay Lethal get out of his contract early and make the jump to AEW.

Time will tell what’s next for Bandido. He has competed for the likes of NJPW and AAA in the past. Bandido even competed for the AAA Mega Championship recently. He made his exit from CMLL earlier this year.