Beth Phoenix Done With NXT Commentary After WarGames

Beth Phoenix is ending her run as a commentator for NXT. Her final show as a full-time broadcaster for the brand will be this Sunday at WarGames.

The WWE Hall of Famer announced her decision on Thursday. Phoenix says she is stepping away to spend more time with her family. She and WWE Superstar Edge have two children together.

“Ahead of WarGames, I wanted to share that this Sunday will be my final night in NXT,” she wrote. “While I will remain a part of WWE, I have made the choice to step away from the weekly broadcast booth to spend more time with my family.”

Phoenix says it was not an easy decision to step away from the NXT commentary table. She’s been with the brand for over three years and has called the action on 135 episodes of NXT TV.

“I’m incredibly proud of the brand.” – Beth Phoenix

She thanked many people who have helped her in NXT, including Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Nigel McGuiness, Tom Phillips, Mauro Ranallo, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Michael Cole and more.

“NXT will always be a part of me and Auntie Betty will always be a part of NXT,” she added. “Leave the porch light on for me!”