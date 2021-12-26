Bianca Belair On What She Is Looking Forward To In 2022

2021 was a strange year for Bianca Belair. From winning her first championship in WWE at WrestleMania 37 to losing the title in a disheartening manner at SummerSlam, the year brought a lot of surprises for the female star. The former champion recently had an interview with Milwaukee Record. She talked about things such as her time in NXT and more.

When asked about the upcoming year and what she is looking forward to the most, Bianca claimed that despite the downfalls, 2021 was an amazing year for her. She then said that she would like to win the SmackDown women’s championship back:

“2021 was an amazing year, you know. So amazing that even through my downfalls in 2021, it’s just that I’ve had so many successes that my momentum has been able to just keep going and it’s been amazing.

I just want to continue to carry that momentum into 2022. What I can say, I think that one thing that can make 2022 really just top 2021, not even top 2021, but just make it all just come full circle is to eventually get back my title from Becky Lynch. So that’s really what I’m looking forward to in 2022.”

She was also asked if there is anyone in particular in NXT that helped her become who she is and the EST took the name of Sara Amato, better known by her ring name Sara Del Rey. Apart from this, Bianca Belair talked about her decision to open up about her mental health issues, celebrating Christmas in WWE, and more.