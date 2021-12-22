Big Title Matches Confirmed For WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

WWE has started to announce some of the matches that will be featured on the New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on January 4th.

During Tuesday’s episode of the show, it was confirmed that Tommaso Ciampa will defend the NXT Title against Bron Breakker while Mandy Rose will put her Women’s Title on the line against Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez in a triple threat match.

Regarding the likely main event of this show, Ciampa first beat Bron to retain the title at Halloween Havoc. Ciampa called out Breakker and predicted that the young star would ask for a championship opportunity. Ciampa told Breakker that he hopes he doesn’t drown again because he doesn’t think Bron is ready to be a champion in his NXT. He mocked the Steiner family, which led to Bron picking Ciampa up and then putting him down before telling him that there was blood in the water and he’s the shark is coming to feast.

As far as the women’s match goes, Rose defeated Gonzalez to win the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc with the help of Dakota Kai. On Tuesday’s show, Jade stated that she wanted a title match while Raquel said she would go through anyone to get her belt back.

Rose appeared on the big screen and threw out the match challenge. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne then attacked the babyfaces.