Bill Goldberg Needs Surgery, Reveals Why He Refuses to Have It

Bill Goldberg recently joined The Pat McAfee Show as a guest and revealed a lot about what his future in pro wrestling and WWE may hold. Plus, he discussed a pretty significant injury that he has been dealing with for years.

During the discussion with McAfee, Goldberg revealed that he has a “destroyed shoulder” that needs surgery. However, he’s been delaying the necessary surgery because he wants to wrestle again. His current plan is to wait until he’s done wrestling for good to have the surgery. Once he does have the procedure, he would need to be out of action for a considerable length of time.

“They haven’t given me very much time (to prepare for matches),” Goldberg revealed (H/T Wrestling Inc). “This last time with Lashley was the longest time they gave me to prep, and I think – you see the results. I felt pretty good.

“And I won’t tell everybody on national radio or television that my shoulder’s been destroyed for the last three years – five years, eight years. And I need surgery but, you know, I’ll get it when I’m done. I’ll get it when I’m finished. If Vince calls me tomorrow and says, ‘Hey Goldberg, we need you in a month,’ what am I gonna do if I get surgery? So I’ll get ‘er done when it’s time.”

"I got one more match left on my deal with WWE & that's it" ~@Goldberg#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/aAixiNNSyu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 28, 2021

Goldberg reportedly has one match left on the deal with WWE he has currently been working on (see video above). He returned to WWE originally in 2016 after previously leaving the promotion back in 2004. He’s worked at least one match in every year except 2018 since that return.

“I came back for a number of reasons. First and foremost, because I owed the business something,” Goldberg said of his WWE return in 2016. “I owed the business something that I hadn’t given in the past. And after a 16-year hiatus, and obviously the birth of our son, it all changed. I felt really guilty about receiving so much from the business and then not really giving back, per the fans.”

