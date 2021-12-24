Watch: Bret Hart Canada Walk of Fame Induction Video

Bret Hart was officially inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame last week. The Hitman took to social media recently to post footage of the ceremony. Comments from both Chris Jericho and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are included in the video below.

Bret Hart spoke to TSN regarding his induction. He talked about his style in the ring as well as having grown up in the business.

“I gave 100 per cent in my matches all the time. There was something different about [my] matches. They were so real, and believable,” Hart told TSN. “My matches were an amazing blend of athletics and acting. You have to know from real pain in your life, what really hurts and how to sell something and make people feel your pain. I think I did that as good or better than any wrestler.

“I grew up in the business from the time I was a little kid, I was watching wrestling matches since I was five years old,” Hart continued. “When I became a wrestler I had a really good idea of how to entertain a wrestling fan like myself. I could bring the fan out of the wrestler, and when we’d go out there and perform it, the fans and the wrestler you worked with are so happy that you delivered this beautiful story.”

My pleasure, Bret Hart was a mentor to me when he didn’t have to be and in our wild and intense world of pro wrestling, there weren’t many “mentorship programs” back then ? He gave me guidance and I’ll always be grateful. Congrats my friend on your incredible accomplishment ? https://t.co/VEwSy5q9Wc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 18, 2021

Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Resume

In addition to Canada’s Walk of Fame, Hart was also inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Oklahoma in 2006. The Hall of Fame and museum honors achievements in amateur wrestling. Hart won the city of Calgary wrestling championship in 1974.

For professional wrestling, Hart is in the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame, Prairie Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame, Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum, Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame, Quebec Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame, and he’s been inducted twice into the WWE Hall of Fame.