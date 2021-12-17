Bret Hart Comments On If He’d Ever Be A Manager or Commentator

Bret Hart is set to be inducted onto Canada’s Walk of Fame today. He is the first professional wrestler ever given the honor. Other inductees set for the ceremony include star of the Matrix and other films, Keanu Reeves.

During a Q&A session held before his induction, Bret Hart was asked if he’d ever consider being a manager, commentator, or any other type of on-screen character in WWE or elsewhere.

“I have no time to do that,” Hart responded. “I like to get away once in a while and do the odd little bit here and there. You know, anything sometimes to get out of the house,”

He added, “But at the same time, my days of sort of playing a character for wrestling, I don’t need it that bad and I’m happy kind of just making up time with my grandkids and being home and you know, kind of smiling about stuff like that.”

“I Don’t Wanna Be Remembered As a Manager” – Bret Hart

Hart also answered if he would be interested in coming back for a one-off match or something similar.

“I mean if there was something where it’s like I could wrestle Donald Trump at WrestleMania and Vince McMahon was gonna referee it or something,” Hart joked. “I’d hear it out because it’d be funny to hear it. But the thought of me going in there and wrestling somebody is pretty unlikely.”

“As far as managers and all that kind of stuff… Bret Hart was a wrestler, not a manager and I don’t wanna be remembered as a manager and so I would never do it.”

Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Resume

In addition to Canada’s Walk of Fame, Hart was also inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Oklahoma in 2006. The Hall of Fame and museum honors achievements in amateur wrestling. Hart won the city of Calgary wrestling championship in 1974.

For professional wrestling, Hart is in the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame, Prairie Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame, Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum, Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame, Quebec Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame, and he’s been inducted twice into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Bret Hart is the first professional wrestler to be inducted to Canada’s Walk of Fame.



But did you know Trish Stratus hosted the event 15 years ago?#TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/wGmwnEIrHl — Steve Argintaru (@SteveTSN) December 14, 2021

H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions.