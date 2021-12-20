Bret Hart Praises Canadian Wrestlers Including Kenny Omega & Kevin Owens

Bret Hart was inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame last Friday. Over the weekend, Hart took to Instagram to release a statement and thank both the Canadian wrestlers who came before him and those active today.

Bret Hart praised the many Canadian wrestlers who paved the way for him.

“Thank you to the many Canadian wrestlers that paved the way for me: my father Stu, Gene Kiniski, Abdullah the Butcher, “Killer” Kowalski, “The Stomper”, Ed Carpentier, “Whipper” Watson, Sky Low Low, Rocky Johnson, Pat Patterson, Roddy Piper,” Hart wrote.

He then praised the many Canadian wrestlers who have come after him.

“To the many other Canadian wrestlers, some that filled my shoes after my career ended, that someday will deserve this same honour: Chris Jericho, Edge, Trish Stratus, Kevin Owens, Kenny Omega, my niece Natalya, my brother Owen, and so many more,” Hart continued.

Kevin Owens saw the post and responded as well.

A video featuring the Rock aired during Hart’s induction. After Hart thanked the Rock for this, he took to social media to talk about what Bret Hart meant to his career.

“Bret Hart was a mentor to me when he didn’t have to be and in our wild and intense world of pro wrestling, there weren’t many “mentorship programs” back then. He gave me guidance and I’ll always be grateful. Congrats my friend on your incredible accomplishment.”