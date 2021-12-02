Brett Lauderdale Talks GCW’s Hammerstein Ballroom Show & More

Brett Lauderdale of Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) recently appeared on the Business of the Business podcast, the official business podcast of SEScoops.

Lauderdale spoke about his promotion selling out the Hammerstein Ballroom. ”The Wrld on GCW” will take place January 23rd, 2022 from the famed venue.

With the big sellout of Hammerstein Ballroom, Lauderdale was asked about GCW possibly being the #3 promotion in the United States right now.

“I’m very confident in our product and I think that what we do is special and unique and entertaining and fun and all that stuff. As far as numbers go, #3, #2 or #1 or 4 or 5 or 6 or 7, I don’t really feel like we’re competing with anyone,” Lauderdale said.

“We’re just focussed on what we’re doing and trying to be the best at what we do.”

The Briscoe Brothers

Lauderdale also spoke about some of the talent that will be appearing on the show including the Briscoe Brothers.

“The Briscoes are awesome and it’s not secret that they are awesome and that they are one of the best tag-teams of all time. Obviously, they were under contract with Ring of Honor, which was great for them,” Lauderdale said.

“Unless you were a hardcore Ring of Honor fan, you don’t really see the Briscoes as much.”

“There’s so many matchup and so many people that have never had the chance to work with them. It’s exciting for the fans and I can also tell you it’s exciting for the Briscoes.”

PCO Working With GCW

Lauderdale was asked about bring PCO into the promotion. He noted that there were articles out there stating PCO had signed on for 40 dates but Lauderdale noted that is not true.

“It’s possible he could do that many but I don’t have 40 dates lined up right now and obviously we don’t have contracts or anything,” he said.

“Certainly PCO is a guy we like to have around as often as he can.”

Pabst Blue Ribbon

Lauderdale also spoke about working with Pabst Blue Ribbon. He wouldn’t necessarily call them a sponsor but they will be working together often in the future.

“I hate the term sponsor. We’ve talked about this with PBR. We like to consider what we do to be more of a partnership,” Lauderdale said.

“We’re kind of signed on to work together for the duration of 2022. We’ve got several events lined up that we’re going to partner on. A lot of ideas that we’re working on and developing.

PBR is a very cool brand and I think a lot of people don’t fully understand the history of that brand and what they’re doing now. From a cultural standpoint, they match up with us, they are a good match with GCW. We kind of have the same demo.”

The full podcast can be listened to in the player below: