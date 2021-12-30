Bron Breakker On Where The Idea For His Character Came From

Bron Breakker has managed to impress a lot of people with his performance in a short amount of time. The powerhouse style of wrestling has helped the young star set himself apart from the older crop of NXT talents.

The 24-year-old recently had an interview with Yahoo Sports. He talked about things such as his experience of the NXT locker room and more.

When asked about his character, Breakker revealed that the idea for it came from his Football career. The former Fullback claimed that his character is based a lot on who he is in real life:

“The idea of Bron Breakker, the character, it’s a lot of who I am, there’s a lot of reality in it, the idea came from when I was playing football in college and a little bit in the pros, when I blocked people, I just wanted to break them in half.

That was my mentality. I was a hard-hitting guy who loved doing the dirty work. I thought that if I used to do it in football, I could build the character around it.”

Bron Breakker also talked about his future goals in WWE. He said that the obvious goal is to go to the main roster and perform.

The NXT star then explained that his long-term goal is to be on the card for a WrestleMania event and be a reliable talent for the company.