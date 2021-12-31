Cody Rhodes Reveals His Two Favorite AEW PPV Events

Cody Rhodes has named his two favorite AEW PPVs.

As an active wrestler and an EVP of AEW, Cody has seen his share of promotional events. AEW doesn’t put on PPV shows regularly but when the promotion does, it’s usually met with high praise.

There are two PPVs, in particular, that stand out to Cody.

Cody Rhodes’ PPV Picks

During an edition of FITE In Focus, Cody Rhodes was asked about any PPV that has stood out to him in the young history of AEW. He named Double Or Nothing from 2019 and All Out from 2021.

“I actually think it’s probably a really good sign that my favorite two PPVs, one of them I wasn’t on and that’s most recently All Out where Bryan Danielson joined us, Adam Cole joined us.

“That PPV and then of course, the one you mentioned, the original Double or Nothing. I know which PPV in my mind maybe I thought was softest.

“I’ve never thought a PPV we put out was weak by any means, especially bell to bell, but the original Double or Nothing that was a feeling like no other in that energy and what this was and what it could be in its constant evolution sense.

“And then to have three years later, All Out where big free agents, not just surprises but the bell to bell content of that show was significant and I think something for everybody.”

Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole

The 2019 Double or Nothing show featured the instant classic between Cody and his brother Dustin. The show ended with the surprise AEW debut of Jon Moxley.

As for AEW All Out in 2021, that show had a fantastic steel cage tag team title match between Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks. Fans also got to witness CM Punk‘s first match since 2014 as well as the AEW debuts of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole.

