Danhausen in AEW? Tony Khan comments

AEW President Tony Khan has commented on the possibility of Danhausen joining All Elite Wrestling.

The very nice, very evil grappler is one of the most popular performers on the independent scene. He was on board for the latest Jericho Cruise. This marked his first appearance in an AEW ring and got fans wondering if he’ll ever join the company in an official capacity.

Khan was interviewed for CBS Sports this week and said the Danhausen-AEW situation is something to keep an eye on.

“Well, he was on the Jericho cruise, interacting with a lot of the AEW wrestlers and that was great,” said Khan. “He’s had an injury recently, I know, so it’s something to keep an eye on, for sure.”

Khan acknowledged Danhausen’s popularity, stating, “He’s got a big following and he does sell some merch. He’s a very nice guy, so he’s got a lot of things going for him.”

Tony Khan’s response is a bit ambiguous, so it’s difficult to get a read on whether or not there is real interest in Danhausen at this time. Danhausen is currently recovering from a broken tibia and fibia, so he won’t be wrestling for several more months.

Orange Cassidy is another comedy wrestler and he’s carved out a niche for himself on the AEW roster, so Danhausen could fill a similar role if they decide to bring him in.

Watch Shak’s complete interview with AEW President Tony Khan: